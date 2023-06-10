Disha Patani Shares Fun Video Of Herself Making Smoothie For Elephants

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani recently tied up with an NGO Wildlife SOS Elephants Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura where she engaged in volunteering activities with an aim to provide essential care to elephants rescued from abusive working conditions.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a video of herself relishing around Elephants, chopping fruits and vegetables, making smoothies for the elephants to give them their daily dose of nutrition, and having a great time indeed. In the caption, she writes “Suzie Smoothie”

Check out:

Known as an animal lover, Disha is often seen spending her time around her pets and feeding stray animals. This is indeed a very kind gesture from the actress as she often takes her time out to take care of the animals. This indeed speaks volumes about the modesty of the actress.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in ‘Project K', 'Yodha' and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya.