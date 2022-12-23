Disha Patani shares jaw-dropping pics in sheer black dress, poses with rumoured beau in elevator

NEW DELHI: Actress Disha Patani stole limelight on Thursday night as she attended a star-studded birthday bash hosted by star stylist Mohit Rai in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The duo were seen twinning in black as they walked into the venue. Disha made a jaw-dropping appearance in a sheer black bodycon outfit with ripped and crisscross detailing on the sides. The outfit had peepholes on the front to add that extra oomph.

As she made her way to the venue, Disha didn't reveal her look before the paparazzi and hid the racy detailings of her outfit under a flurry stole. On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from her Mohit Rai's birthday bash look. Disha flaunted her super fabulous hourglass figure in that sultry black dress and amped up her hotness game with the look. She also dropped a mirror selfie with her rumoured beau Aleksandar as they posed inside an elevator. The actress completed her look with light curls and black-and-silver stiletto heels.

Disha was previously rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. The two were rumoured to be dating for a few years. However, as per latest media reports, they are no longer together. Disha, however, continue to share great rapport with his sister Krishna Shroff and his mom Ayesha Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has films like 'Yodha' and 'Project K' in her kitty. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's murder-thriller 'Ek Villain 2', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.