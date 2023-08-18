Disha Patani Shares New Poster Of Her Directorial Debut Music Video, Says 'You Are The Main Character'

New Delhi: Anticipation is at an all-time high as Bollywood sensation Disha Patani takes a bold step into the direction world with her upcoming music video, 'Kyun Karu Fikar.' Fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the release of the video, following a tantalizing teaser that left them craving for more.

Known for her captivating on-screen presence, Disha Patani's decision to venture into directing has piqued curiosity across the entertainment industry. The teaser of 'Kyun Karu Fikar' has already showcased her creative vision and style, leaving fans intrigued about the unique cinematic experience she is set to deliver. Taking to social media, she writes “You are THE MAIN CHARACTER Own it Girl # Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel.”

From ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’, it will be a separate single and honestly, the poster is giving crazy international vibes. The song feels like an anthem to being carefree and we definitely cannot wait for our young actress to show her directorial skills in this video.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.