Disha Patani shares video of fans dancing to 'Slow Motion' song inside cinema hall—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's ambitious project 'Bharat' opened in theatres on Eid, June 5, 2019. The film has had a record Day 1 collection of over Rs 42.3 crore. The movie stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The generation next star Disha Patani plays a small part in the movie yet her presence has left its impact. Her song with Salman, 'Slow Motion' is a blockbuster number and is loved by fans.

Disha took to her Instagram account and thanked her fans for showering with support. She also shared the link of the video where fans can be seen dancing to 'Slow Motion' song inside the cinema halls.

Watch it here:

'Bharat' has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.