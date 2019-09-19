Disha Patani shows off her killer dance moves in this video—Watch

New Delhi: Many Bollywood celebs these days are turning to video-sharing platform YouTube to give their fans a more personal glimpse of their life. The latest actress to join the YouTuber's bandwagon is Disha Patani. The stunner shared her first video a few days ago and is now back with her second video!

Disha is seen dancing to X by J. Balvin and the video will make your jaw drop!

She mentioned in the description, “ Hi guys! Here's sharing a dance cover of the song X by J. Balvin. Had a great time dancing with my supremely talented teacher Dimple Kotecha and her amazing assistant Utkarsh Chaturvedi. A special shout out to Valeria Petrovskaya & Daria Stasiy for their amazing choreography. Hope you all like this super chill dance video.”

Check out the video here:

This isn't Disha's first dance video. The actress often shares snippets of her dancing sessions on Instagram and now that she has her own YouTube channel, we expect more of these to follow!

On the film front, Disha will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

It will hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.