New Delhi: The social media favourite, actress Disha Patani is back with her smouldering bikini pictures! She recently took to Instagram and teased her bathroom selfies in a black and red bikini, looking jaw-droppingly hawt. The young and sassy Disha turned a year older on June 13 and received many birthday wishes from friends and fans alike.

DISHA PATANI'S BIKINI PICS

Disha Patani flaunted her washboard abs and hourglass figure in these photos where the actress looks simply ravishing. She can be seen wearing a black bikini top and red see-through pants in one photo whereas she teased her red hot bikini look in another picture. Take a look here:

DISHA PATANI'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

On the work front, Disha had an amazing year as she shot for two films - Yodha and Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, it was also announced that she is also a part of Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Disha Patani is undoubtedly into fitness and swears by it. The stunning star time and again gives her fans a peek at her workout regime and motivates her followers to stay fit, much like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.