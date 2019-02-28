हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani slays airport fashion in latest pics

The actress was recently clicked by paps and she nailed the airport look once again.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her pictures and videos often go viral. Be it posing in traditional wear to flaunting her perfectly-toned body in beachwear, Disha's social media posts often garner attention. The actress was recently clicked by the paps and she nailed the airport look once again.

Disha a basic white tee with a cream pullover and black bottoms. She completed her look with sneakers and black sunnies. The actress is usually on smiles upon being clicked by paps and this time was no different.

Check out the airport pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The hunk of an actor was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.

