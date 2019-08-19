Disha Patani slays denim-on-denim look, flaunts her sparkling smile in this pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Disha Patani is a fashion icon and followed by many youngsters. Her style game is always on point and these days the stunner is seen flaunting her coloured hair and love for jewellery.

A social media pro, Disha took to her Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture where she can be seen flashing her million-dollar sparkling smile. She is seen donning a tangerine spaghetti top with a denim jacket and shorts.

The actress has aced the denim-on-denim fashion and added her own touch by wearing some vibrant jewellery as accessories. Check out her photo here:

Also, she shared on her Insta story, pictures from an event she attended. Looks like she batted for dog protection and how it should be saved. Check out screengrabs:

A major fitness freak, Disha, she is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.