Disha Patani Soars Temperature In Sexy Red Bikini - Watch High-Spirited Vacay Video

New Delhi: Disha Patani has taken the intenet by storm yet again. The 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actress has dropped an oh-so-gorgeous video from her vacation. Patani can be seen donning a sexy red bikini.

Disha frequently posts photos from her hot photo shoots and beautiful bikini pics. Now, the actress has shared a fast-paced video from her vacation in Doha, where she had gone to watch Formula 1 race.

Recently, Disha Patani completed seven years in Bollywood. Recalling working on the movie, Disha said, "Seven years have passed since 'MS Dhoni,' and I feel extremely grateful for everyone who has supported me on this journey. I would like to thank everyone for the love I’ve received for my portrayal of Priyanka, and I appreciate all of you who have never stopped showering me with immense love, especially my butterflies!! And, as they say, 'firsts are always special’, this film will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' biopic is on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.