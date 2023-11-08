Disha Patani Soars To 60 Million Instagram Butterflies - A Heartfelt Note of Thanks

New Delhi: Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, has an enormous and devoted following across the country. Being a frequent user of social media, the actress shares fascinating behind-the-scenes looks at her life, and her followers never pass up the opportunity to show their support. This has helped her reach yet another milestone—60 million Instagram followers.

Expressing gratitude to her fans, whom she calls her ‘butterflies’, Disha says, "Thank you my butterflies, for always showering so much love on me, and for always supporting me. I am eternally grateful for everything you all have bestowed upon me, and I hope to continue working better and doing better for you all!"

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a snap of a beautiful butterfly, and wrote, "Thank you, I really appreciate you guys."

Patani's message resonated deeply with her fans, who flooded her post with congratulatory messages and expressions of admiration. They praised her talent, dedication, and commitment to her craft, and many shared personal anecdotes of how she has inspired them.

The outpouring of love and appreciation for Patani is a testament to her strong connection with her audience. Over the years, she has built a loyal fan base by being genuine, relatable, and actively engaging with her followers. Her Instagram account serves as a window into her life, showcasing her work, her passions, and her personal style.

Disha's Instagram profile is centred around living a healthy and fit lifestyle-- which she encourages by posting her workout and training videos. On the style front, Disha keeps on kicking up standards a notch higher with her charisma and beauty. Taking a break for fitness and lifestyle, she constantly uploads adorable pet and Insta filter videos that quite often leave fans both entertained and gushing over her.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has the much-awaited Welcome: Back to the jungles in the pipeline.