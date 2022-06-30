NEW DELHI: Disha Patani is currently tapping into one of the most interesting phases of her career. The actress is all set to amaze the audience with her latest undertaking as a negative character in Ek Villain Returns. This is for the first time Disha will be seen playing a gray character in a film and the fans can't wait to see her on-screen.

When asked about her experience preparing a negative character, the actress said “I just followed my director's advice, I also remember watching a lot of these negative movies and there was a point I was like sir I can't watch it anymore because it's making me into a different human but I just followed what he told me, Mohit sir really knows what he wants and he just makes everybody's life easier."

Disha has previously charmed her way into the hearts of the audience with her performance in Mohit Suri’s Malang. This is the second time she has been roped in for a project by him. Talking about the same, she says “ I got really lucky to work with Mohit sir in Malang. He inspired me to go all out. I love the genre and I would love to even more. This is my second film with him. I hope he is not bored of me because I would love to work with him again and again.

Disha Patani will be seen along with John Abraham in the forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The pairing is as fresh as it can be for the viewer's eyes. Talking about his experience working with the actress, John says “I think with Disha, it was a fantastic experience to work with. It's only rare when you get on screen, and you feel that the chemistry is working, we felt the same with Disha”.

On the film front, A part from Ek Villain Returns, a few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.