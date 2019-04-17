Disha Patani steps out in the city, turns heads in a plunging neckline bodysuit and pants—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani makes headlines whenever she steps out in public. The young and gorgeous actress is known for her alluring social media posts and trendy, eye-catching outfits. Disha was recently spotted in Bandra and grabbed eyeballs. Wearing a white bodysuit with a plunging neckline and black pants, the actress looks casual yet glamorous!

Check out her pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Yesterday, Disha's first look from Alia Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat' was unveiled. The actress looked every bit gorgeous in her trapeze artist avatar and we are excited to see her in the film.

'Bharat' has superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Aasif Shaikh among others. The film is one of the biggest releases this year and will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, June 5.

Disha's personal life is also under the scanner these days as she is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. The two are often spotted together and never shy away from the paps. While they continue maintaining the 'Best Friends' status, pics are proof that something is brewing between them.

Here is wishing the talented actress all the very best for her professional as well as personal endeavors!