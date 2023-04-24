Disha Patani Steps Out With Rumoured Ex-Beau Tiger Shroff's Mom, Sister Krishna Shroff, Oozes Oomph In Black Dress

New Delhi: Actor Disha Patani, who often hogs attention for her stylish outings and sultry photoshoots, was on Sunday captured outside a plush restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. The actor was accompanied by rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and his sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff. The stunning diva, who continues to share great rapport with the Shroff family, left her fans speechless once again with her striking appearance.

The actor was seen in a beautiful lacy black skater dress which she paired with black boots and a sling bag. On the other hand, Krishna chose to pick a yellow knotted crop shirt which she paired with a colourful skirt. The divas were seen giggling together as they exited the restaurant and left in a car, accompanied by Ayesha Shroff.

Check out the videos from their last night outing below:

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. As per reports, love blossomed between them during the shoot of their film 'Baaghi'. The two shared impeccable chemistry with each other both on and off the screen. However, after dating for several years, the duo called off their relationship for reasons best known to them. Tiger, who appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, chose to call Disha his 'Good Friend' and said that he is 'single'.

Lately, she is rumoured to be dating model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander clarified in an interview some time back that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha, who was recently a part of Akshay Kumar-led 'The Entertainment Tour', hogged attention for her bonhomie with Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the tour. The two B-Town beauties shared several photos and videos from their outings in North America on social media, serving some friendship goals.

In terms of work, the actor was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in 'Ek Villain Returns'. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's directorial 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from that, she also has 'Project K', and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.