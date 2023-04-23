Disha Patani Stuns In Hand Embroidered Saree Worth Lakhs At Arpita Sharma's Eid Bash

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with he recent appearance at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharm's Eid bash on Saturday night. Apart from her, the Eid bash marked the presence of several other B-town actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Shehnaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan and Pooja Hegde among others.

The 'Malang' actress looked absolutely stunning in a green saree with a halter blouse. Disha totally slayed the ethnic look with minimal makeup and open locks. The actress paired the saree with long green earrings and basic heels.

The gorgeous saree is by Label Arpita Mehta, it is a Green Hand Embroidered Tiered Saree set worth Rs. 1,28,000. Fans have flooded the comment section of paparazzo accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis as they are in love with actress' desi girl look.

Earlier this month, a picture of the actress was going viral on social media. Disha, who has an otherwise distinct style statement, was seen wearing black jeans, a crop top, paired with a shawl. One set of netizens sure trolled her but most of the social media users were impressed by her gesture, as she covered herself up in a temple.

Disha, who is shooting for a project with dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund, has been exploring Varanasi, a city on the banks of the river Ganges. As per her social media, the actress is exploring many ancient temples, food, culture of Varanasi. She recently returned to the bay and made heads turn at Aayush Sharma-Arpita Sharma's Eid bash.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.