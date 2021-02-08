Disha Patani stuns in this black tube outfit, completes look with emerald necklace, nude lips

NEW DELHI: Disha Patani knows how to brighten up her fans' mood on social media. An actress and a fitness enthusiast, Disha took to Instagram on Monday (February 8) and dropped a picture of herself, looking every inch a stunner.

The picture, which received over 7 lakh likes on Instagram, shows Disha striking a pose in a black tube dress, which she teamed with gorgeous emerald necklace-earrings set. She complemented her look with soft curls tropical smokey eye look. She used emojis of a giraffe and a leaf to caption her photo. Disha’s pose is stylish and sensual as she looks down to flaunt her eyeshadow and runs her hand through her wavy hair.

Take a look at her photo below:

Looking at her pictures, it appears that the photo was taken on the day Disha made an appearance as a guest on 'Bigg Boss 14' to promote her upcoming film 'Radhe'. Disha was seen in a black tube cutout knee-length dress and black stilettos.

The actress and fitness enthusiast has starred in hit movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Baaghi 2', 'Bharat', 'Malang' among others. Her next appearance on the silver screen will be in 'Radhe' opposite Salman Khan. The film, directed by Prabhudeva is set to release on Eid 2021.

She will also be working with filmmakers Mohit Suri and Ekta Kapoor for 'Ek Villain 2' and 'KTina' respectively.

Disha and Mohit Suri have previously worked together in 2020's 'Malang'. However, this would be her first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor. 'KTina' also stars Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh in lead roles.