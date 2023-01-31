Disha Patani takes Jackson Wang on a ride to Explore Mumbai Streets, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: We know Disha Patani is an ardent K-pop fan and follower. The actress time and again shares her love for Korean songs, anime and films on social media and otherwise. Recently, one of the member of Got7, a South Korean boy band, Jackson Wang, who recently visited India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, was seen enjoying his time on the streets of Mumbai with Disha.

While in the city, Disha was seen enjoying with Jackson Wang as they explored the streets of Mumbai in the open bus, cheering and relishing the vibe of the city. Check out some pictures:

"JACKSON WANG WITH BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS DISHA PATANI @jacksonwang852g7 @dishapatani"

This has indeed evidence of Disha's international reach and how she is a well-known personality. Time and again the actress has left everyone impressed with her sizzling hot dance numbers on the national and international stage. Jackson Wang delivered a power-packed and electrifying performance on the second day of the music festival - Lollapalooza 2023.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.