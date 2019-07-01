Disha Patani takes squatting to extreme level with her trainer's help — Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner in every sense and makes heads turn the moment she steps out in the city. With her perfectly toned body and that million dollar smile, Disha rules many hearts and has over 21.9 million followers on Instagram.

Often termed as a youth sensation, Disha is quite active on the social media app and her posts set the temperature soaring. She is a fitness enthusiast and is an inspiration to many.

On Monday, the 'Baaghi 2' star shared a fresh workout video of herself on her Instagram account, where she is seen upping her squat regime. Well, we can bait that after looking at her video, her followers' jaw would have dropped for few second!

The svelte actress is seen attempting unmatched body control and clenches with the help of her trainer. Take a look:

Disha made a smashing debut in 'MS. Dhoni' biopic opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and ever since, there has been no looking back for the young and happening rising star.

Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', which turned out to be a blockbuster. The actress played the role of a trapeze artist named Radha in the film. And even though the part was small, she managed to hog the limelight in popular track 'Slow Motion' where she appeared alongside Salman Khan.

Currently, she is now shooting for Malang' alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.