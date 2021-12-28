New Delhi: The very sensational Disha Patani is currently off to the Maldives with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff for ushering in the New Year's celebrations. She burnt Instagram with her sizzling bikini picture from her holiday and it's jaw-dropping.

Netizens hailed her bikini picture and couldn't resist sharing comments on her timeline. Take a look here:

Flaunting her hourglass figure, Disha Patani rocked her beachy style in a red two-piece.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.

The stunner will next be seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama ‘KTina’.

Earlier this month, the buzz was strong that Disha is being considered for a Hollywood action film, directed by a renowned director.

According to a source close to the development, "The director was impressed with Disha's work in Malang and had been following her for quite some time. He is also a bug fan of her backflips and kickboxing workout videos that she keeps on putting up on her social media. He is looking forward to meet her and discuss on the project."

As of now, no official word regarding her Hollywood debut has been made. Disha or the filmmaker have not made any statement yet.