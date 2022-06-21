New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's hawt avatar knows no bounds. Be it in her films or in the photoshoots, the leggy lass always leaves her fans awestruck with her sizzling hot posts and pictures. Recently, Disha took to her social media and shared a BTS video in which she can be seen posing her sensual look in a hot white dress.

Moreover, it's a busy year for Disha ahead, as half of her year went in the shooting and the remaining here is scheduled for all the promotions and back-to-back releases.

On the film front, a few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

The young and sassy Disha is a fitness freak and often drops posts on social media inspiring her fans to stay healthy. Her workout and gym videos break the internet within minutes of upload.

She is currently rumoured to be dating handsome hunk Tiger Shroff although the duo never really talks about their relationship status in public. Nonetheless, they are clicked together at parties, airports and vacays.