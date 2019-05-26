Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff enjoy Sunday brunch in Bandra—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often spotted together and the shutterbugs go crazy clicking them. Rumour mills are rife that the two are dating each other but they refuse to comment on their relationship buzz. In fact, both Disha and Tiger maintain the 'best friends' stand but their frequent dinner/lunch dates and public appearances show that there is more than what meets the eye.

The two were recently snapped at the famous Bastian restaurant in Bandra. While Disha looked beautiful in a floral print dress, Tiger looked dapper in an olive-green shirt and light beige trousers.

Check out their pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Disha is ready to set the silver screen ablaze with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is slated to release on June 5 and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

Coming to Tiger, the actor was recently seen in 'Student of the Year 2' which proved to be a dud at box office. However, Shroff gave an impressive performance and left fans cheering for him.