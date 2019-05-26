close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff enjoy Sunday brunch in Bandra—Pics

Disha and Tiger were recently snapped at the famous Bastian restaurant in Bandra. 

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff enjoy Sunday brunch in Bandra—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often spotted together and the shutterbugs go crazy clicking them. Rumour mills are rife that the two are dating each other but they refuse to comment on their relationship buzz. In fact, both Disha and Tiger maintain the 'best friends' stand but their frequent dinner/lunch dates and public appearances show that there is more than what meets the eye.

The two were recently snapped at the famous Bastian restaurant in Bandra. While Disha looked beautiful in a floral print dress, Tiger looked dapper in an olive-green shirt and light beige trousers.

Check out their pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Disha is ready to set the silver screen ablaze with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is slated to release on June 5 and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

Coming to Tiger, the actor was recently seen in 'Student of the Year 2' which proved to be a dud at box office. However, Shroff gave an impressive performance and left fans cheering for him.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffBharat
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor reveals he follows all his ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone secretly on Instagram

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Kailash Kher congratulates PM Modi in a unique way, dedicated this song