Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together For First Time Since alleged Breakup, Photos Go Viral On Internet

New Delhi: Rumoured former couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been spotted attending an event in Delhi together. The duo were said to be in a relationship for several years and reportedly parted ways in 2022. However, none of them ever confirmed reports of their separation. Notably, ever since rumours of their separation surfaced on the internet, Tiger and Disha were never seen together, neither in public nor on social media. However, in much surprise to their fans, it seems like old romance has rekindled as the 'Baaghi' stars were captured spending some time together.

On July 1, Tiger and Disha surprised their fans as they attended a mixed martial arts event together in Delhi. It was the first time they were seen together in public since their break-up. Also accompanied was Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff. Several photos of the former love birds surfaced from the event on the internet, leaving their fans speculating if the two are all set to revive their relationship. Sharing an image of the two at the event interacting, one fan wrote, "Tiger and Disha together again," and added a heart-eye emoji. While Tiger Shroff was dressed in a black T-shirt, pants and shoes, Disha Patani stepped out in a crop top, white pants and sneakers.

Earlier, in another video, posted by a fan, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are seen inside an aircraft. Also seen with them is Danny Dangzogpa's son Ringzing Dangzogpa. The video, recorded by Disha, has Ringzing sitting opposite the actress and Tiger Shroff sitting beside him. While Disha Patani and Ringzing are seen posing, Tiger Shroff appears to be smiling while avoiding the camera.

Here are some more glimpses of the couple shared by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah.

In March this year, on Tiger's birthday, Disha dropped an adorable post for the 'Heropanti' actor wearing a tiger-printed kids' hoodie. In the caption, she said, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day Tiggy." Her birthday wish for Tiger left their fans swooning and going 'aww' in unison.

Last month, Tiger too sent a heartfelt greeting wishing his 'Baaghi' co-star on her 33rd birthday. He posted an old picture of himself and Disha Patani together, along with a touching message. Their old photo together shows them in front of a cheering crowd.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in 'Yodha' and 'Project K'. Tiger will be seen in 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.