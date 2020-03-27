हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani turns beauty vlogger amid lockdown, posts first ever make-up tutorial video - Watch

The very stunning Disha Patani has released her first-ever make-up tutorial video on YouTube and shared the link on Instagram. The actress's first attempt looks pretty clean and looks like turning into a beauty vlogger seems like a pretty good idea amid lockdown.

Disha Patani turns beauty vlogger amid lockdown, posts first ever make-up tutorial video - Watch

New Delhi: The government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. Amid social distancing, out celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to now make-up tutorials – there's time for everything under the sun these days.

The very stunning Disha Patani has released her first-ever make-up tutorial video on YouTube and shared the link on Instagram. The actress's first attempt looks pretty clean and looks like turning into a beauty vlogger seems like a pretty good idea amid lockdown.

Watch it here:

Disha shared the summertime pink glowy make-up tutorial video which her fans have liked already, as the comments suggest.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 22,000 lives as of now.

 

