Disha Patani Turns Heads As She Steps Out In A Stunning Pink Mini-Dress, Fans Call Her 'Indian Barbie'

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. Last night, the actress was snapped out in the city with friends in a stunning pink mini-dress.

Disha turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning pink mini-dress. The actress was spotted by the paps post her dinner date with friends in a gorgeous pink dress and fans are in love. Disha looked like a beautiful 'Barbie' in the little pink dress. She even accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece, white sneakers and an adorable pink sling bag.





Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One called her, 'Indian Barbie', 'she is a doll' wrote another one. A third one commented, 'So pretty.'

Earlier this month, Disha dropped video and pictures in a red CK bikini flaunting her washboard abs. In the photos, the actress can be seen getting rain-soaked in a red bikini set and a white open shirt. Disha can be seen lying on the floor, her silhouette is visible as she arches her back, with her legs folded and hands resting on her hair, giving a true sense to the word sensuality.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

The actress also announced her directorial debut music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar.' Fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the release of the video, following a tantalizing teaser that left them craving for more.