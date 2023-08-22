Disha Patani Turns Heads In Sexy Corset Top, Shorts As She Steps Out In Town - Watch

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. Last night, after the release of her debut song as a director, the actress was snapped out in the city in a stunning corset and shorts and fans are in love with her look.

Disha turned heads as she stepped out in a grey corset top and blue shorts. The actress completed her look with a pair of sneakers and a sling bag. She went for a subtle look and accessorized her look with a sweet neckpiece. She was mobbed by a sea of fans in Mumbai while she was on her way to the car. The videos and pictures of the actress from last night are going viral on social media and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Earlier this week, Disha was spotted in a stunning pink mini-dress post her dinner date with friends. Disha looked like a beautiful 'Barbie' in the little pink dress, she even accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece, white sneakers and an adorable pink sling bag.

While she has always been known for her screen presence in films and her dance moves, the actress has yet again impressed her fans this time by stepping into the director's shoes and becoming one of the first actresses of the younger generations to do so by directing her music video that has just dropped- 'Kyun Karu Fikar'.

Fans and audiences cannot contain their excitement as they praise the song. Along with directing the video the actress also stars in the video and is looking gorgeous as always. Her looks from the video are super trendy and we want to steal all of the outfits that she has donned. As for the messaging of the music video, it is extremely meaningful and talks about how one should be carefree of all the judgments of the world and to just focus on themselves and not to be bothered by what others have to say to put you down. Its a very cheerful and empowering song and has a very international pop feeling to it while also giving us major K- Pop vibes.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.