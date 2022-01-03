हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patanai

Disha Patani turns mermaid, submerges in water in HOT pink bikini: Pics

Disha Patani holidayed in the Maldives with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani turns mermaid, submerges in water in HOT pink bikini: Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is a total beach bum! The actress went to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff to ring in the New Year’s. Disha is also treating her fans with her breathtaking photos. In her latest post, the ‘Baaghi’ actress turns into a mermaid by submerging herself in water in a baby pink strapless bikini.

Check out her hot photos:

Earlier, Disha shared a spectacular sunset and many scenery photos from the island nation, making us all want to pack our bags to go on a vacation.

Check out her scenic photos:

“To more beautiful sunset happy new year everyone hope this year brings new opportunities to laugh and love more,” the actress captioned her post.

Earlier, Disha treated her whopping 48.2 million Instagram followers with photos of her striking smile after enjoying a swim. The actress wore a blue and white chequered shrug over her bikini. She also donned a cross necklace in gold.

 

On the work front, the actress had recently completed shooting for her upcoming film ‘Yodha’ opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also has ‘Ek Villian Returns’ in her kitty. The film also features Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’.

