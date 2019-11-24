हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black and red lingerie- See pic

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has the perfectly toned body in the tinsel town and nobody can take that tag away from her! The actress looks ethereal in everything she wears be it a traditional Indian outfit or a piece of lingerie! 

Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black and red lingerie- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has the perfectly toned body in the tinsel town and nobody can take that tag away from her! The actress looks ethereal in everything she wears be it a traditional Indian outfit or a piece of lingerie! 

The actress recently shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen donning a Calvin Klein lingerie. Her perfectly styled hair add a slice of oomph to her already smouldering picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the film front, Disha will be next seen in Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Malang' . The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. The film will hit the screens on Valentines 2020

The actress recently began shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe', which is set for an Eid 2020 release. Radhe would mark her second collaboration with the superstar, the first one was 'Bharat' which also released on the occasion of Eid this year. Disha played the role of a trapeze artist in the film.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffMalangBharatBaaghi
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana posts his pictures 'with' and 'without' wife Tahira Kashyap

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 24 November 2019