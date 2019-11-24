Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black and red lingerie- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has the perfectly toned body in the tinsel town and nobody can take that tag away from her! The actress looks ethereal in everything she wears be it a traditional Indian outfit or a piece of lingerie!

The actress recently shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen donning a Calvin Klein lingerie. Her perfectly styled hair add a slice of oomph to her already smouldering picture.

On the film front, Disha will be next seen in Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Malang' . The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. The film will hit the screens on Valentines 2020

The actress recently began shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe', which is set for an Eid 2020 release. Radhe would mark her second collaboration with the superstar, the first one was 'Bharat' which also released on the occasion of Eid this year. Disha played the role of a trapeze artist in the film.