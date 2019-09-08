close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black lingerie- See pic

Disha Patani turns up the heat in a black lingerie- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a major fitness freak and her perfectly toned-figure is an inspiration for many women. The actress on Sunday shared a picture in black lingerie.

On the work front, Disha is busy prepping for 'Malang' which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

