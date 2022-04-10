हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DishaPatani

Disha Patani turns up the heat in her pink glittery ensemble, Tiger Shroff’s sister reacts

Disha Patani turned up the heat in a pink bikini halter top and shimmery translucent pants which she paired with volumized curls and statement jewelry.

Disha Patani turns up the heat in her pink glittery ensemble, Tiger Shroff’s sister reacts

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has a killer body and she doesn’t shy away from flaunting it. The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressd in a glittery pink ensemble that seems to be inspired by a mermaid look. Disha as usual looked drop dead gorgeous in her latest photos and video.

Disha Patani turned up the heat in a pink bikini halter top and shimmery translucent pants which she paired with volumized curls and statement jewelry. The actress managed to pull off the mermaid inspired look with panache and style.

Check out her post:
 

Reacting to Disha’s post, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Servin’ looksss” with several fire emojis.

Disha’s fans also dropped love in the comment section. “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and cute,” commented one. Another wrote, “Do you know one thing, how good is your smile”. A third had written, “I love you”.

Disha seems to be loving shimmer at the moment. A few days earlier she posted breath-taking photos of herself in a short shimmery dress and captioned it, “Makeup and hair by me”.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Yodha’ and Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villian 2’ that also features JohnAbraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Yor Most Wanted Bhai’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DishaPataniDishaPatani photosTiger ShroffKrishna Shroff
Next
Story

'Imran Khan may have other failings but': Simi Garewal tweets on Pakistan's PM ouster

Must Watch

PT14M8S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russia’s Aggression continues, a big attack on Ukraine