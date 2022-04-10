New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has a killer body and she doesn’t shy away from flaunting it. The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressd in a glittery pink ensemble that seems to be inspired by a mermaid look. Disha as usual looked drop dead gorgeous in her latest photos and video.

Disha Patani turned up the heat in a pink bikini halter top and shimmery translucent pants which she paired with volumized curls and statement jewelry. The actress managed to pull off the mermaid inspired look with panache and style.

Reacting to Disha’s post, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Servin’ looksss” with several fire emojis.

Disha’s fans also dropped love in the comment section. “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and cute,” commented one. Another wrote, “Do you know one thing, how good is your smile”. A third had written, “I love you”.

Disha seems to be loving shimmer at the moment. A few days earlier she posted breath-taking photos of herself in a short shimmery dress and captioned it, “Makeup and hair by me”.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Yodha’ and Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villian 2’ that also features JohnAbraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Yor Most Wanted Bhai’.