Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Sports Bra, Flaunts Her Toned Midriff - PICS

New Delhi: Known for her beauty and style, Disha Patani continues to captivate her global fanbase. The actress, who was recently in Tokyo, became the only Indian to attend a special launch event for an international brand among many other famous asian personalities like Jung Kook, Amber Lui, Rowoon etc. She left her fans swooning as she shared mesmerizing photographs of herself on social media. In the pictures, Disha is donning a sports bra, paired with jeans, and flaunting her sculpted bod.

Disha flaunted her perfectly toned physique in a sultry Calvin Klein sports bra. She styled it with a pair of baggy jeans.

There is no doubt that Disha set the internet on fire with her oh-so-hot look. The diva ditched accessories and let her outfit shine. She completed her look with glam makeup, including a dewy base, glossy lips, blushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyes. Disha kept her hair open to add an oomph factor to her look.

Soon after Disha dropped the pictures, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section of her post with their amazing reactions. While one of her friends commented, "BEST BEST BEST", another one wrote, "Stunning."

Disha representing India on a global stage for a brand such as CK goes on prove her pull and popularity in the global markets, which no other actor can boast of.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Yodha', opposite Siddharth Malhotra. She also has Pan India film Kanguva in the pipeline, opposite Suriya.