Disha Patani wraps up shoot for 'Ek Villain Returns'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has finally wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming highly anticipated film, 'Ek Villain Returns'. She took to social media today, to announce the same and shared few happy pictures.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself with her team. Along with it, she wrote, "Its a wrap #ekvillainreturns

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s cast includes Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha also has Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yoddha' in the pipeline.