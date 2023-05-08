Disha Patani Wraps Up 'Special Project', Fans Wonder What's Cooking

New Delhi: Disha Patani has kept the audience mesmerized by her performances over the course of her career and we are always eager to see what she does next. While the actress is always seen serving her fans with some of the hottest dance moves ever, she is now gearing up for a special project.

Disha took to her social media and penned down a special post. She wrote, “And that’s a wrap… can’t wait to share this special one with you all grateful"

The pictures shared by her on social media, she is seen hanging out with the cast at a beautiful and serene location, which has left us in intrigue what does she have more in store for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya.