Disha Patani's close-up selfie will drive away your blues—See pic

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, Disha Patani has a strong and ever-growing social media presence. She regularly posts pictures and videos on Instagram, keeping her fans in a happy space.

The gorgeous beauty recently shared a close-up selfie wearing a blue dress. Her nicely-done make-up and a cross sign pendant completed her entire look. The picture has already garnered 1,015,481 likes in 15 hours.

Check out the picture here:

The generation next star is a huge fitness freak and spends most of her time working out really hard. After all, you don't get an hourglass figure and washboard abs just like that!

She will be playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat' reportedly. 'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release this Eid on June 5, 2019.

The pretty young actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger and the film did great business at the Box Office. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated much.