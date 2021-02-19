हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's desi look from BFF's wedding will leave you in awe, Krishna Shroff comments

Disha Patani recently attended the wedding of her BFF and the actress made sure to keep sharing glimpses from the occasion. Disha treated her fans to her desi looks from the wedding, looking every inch an stunner. Along with her fans, she also seems to have left her friend Krishna Shroff super impressed. 

Disha Patani&#039;s desi look from BFF&#039;s wedding will leave you in awe, Krishna Shroff comments
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Disha Patani, who often breaks the internet with her hot pictures and workout videos, recently turned into a gorgeous 'baraati' when she attended the wedding ceremony of her friend recently. The actress was seen dancing her heart out to dhol beats in a couple of videos she last shared on her Instagram. 

After teasing her videos of her grooving happily at her BFF's wedding, Disha has now shared another set of pictures from the wedding where she is all decked up for the occasion. Her photos are likely to give inspiration to her female followers for their wedding outing.

In the photos, Disha shared on her handle, the lady is seen donning a powder pink lehenga with embellished work on it. She styled her outfit with jewellery, that included a floral necklace, earrings and a matching bracelet. She set her hair in soft curls and kept her makeup minimal. She completed her look with loose hair and matching pink 'mojris'. Reacting to her desi look from the wedding, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped three star-struck emojis on it. On the other hand, actress Elli Avram commented, "This lehenga is a dream."

Check out her pics below:

Speaking about Disha Patani, she is rumoured to be dating actor and Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff, however, the two have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and is slated to release on Eid this year. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha PataniDisha Patani Tiger ShroffDisha Patani photosDisha Patani films
Next
Story

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap brutally trolled, receives rape, death threat for lingerie photos

Must Watch

PT9M22S

2nd day of Amit Shah's West Bengal tour, will visit National Library to pay tribute to the martyrs