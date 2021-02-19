Disha Patani's desi look from BFF's wedding will leave you in awe, Krishna Shroff comments

NEW DELHI: Actress Disha Patani, who often breaks the internet with her hot pictures and workout videos, recently turned into a gorgeous 'baraati' when she attended the wedding ceremony of her friend recently. The actress was seen dancing her heart out to dhol beats in a couple of videos she last shared on her Instagram.

After teasing her videos of her grooving happily at her BFF's wedding, Disha has now shared another set of pictures from the wedding where she is all decked up for the occasion. Her photos are likely to give inspiration to her female followers for their wedding outing.

In the photos, Disha shared on her handle, the lady is seen donning a powder pink lehenga with embellished work on it. She styled her outfit with jewellery, that included a floral necklace, earrings and a matching bracelet. She set her hair in soft curls and kept her makeup minimal. She completed her look with loose hair and matching pink 'mojris'. Reacting to her desi look from the wedding, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped three star-struck emojis on it. On the other hand, actress Elli Avram commented, "This lehenga is a dream."

Check out her pics below:

Speaking about Disha Patani, she is rumoured to be dating actor and Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff, however, the two have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and is slated to release on Eid this year.