Disha Patani's desi look in latest Insta pic is giving major festive vibes!

New Delhi: B-Town stunner of an actress Disha Patani enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has around 25.4 million followers on Instagram alone, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts.

In her recent post, as part of her brand promotion, she shared a beautiful picture where she can be seen dressed in powder pink traditonal wear. The actress's photo is giving her major festive feels. She wished her fans a happy Dussehra too.

Disha's caption reads: “Time to embrace the beauty of festive season with my @calvinklein Swiss watch. Wishing you all a very auspicious #Dussehra2019 #MYCALVINS”

She is a fitness freak and keeps sharing her inspiring posts on social media.

This year, Disha is busy with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.