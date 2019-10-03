close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's desi look in latest Insta pic is giving major festive vibes!

She is a fitness freak and keeps sharing her inspiring posts on social media.

Disha Patani&#039;s desi look in latest Insta pic is giving major festive vibes!

New Delhi: B-Town stunner of an actress Disha Patani enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has around 25.4 million followers on Instagram alone, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts.

In her recent post, as part of her brand promotion, she shared a beautiful picture where she can be seen dressed in powder pink traditonal wear. The actress's photo is giving her major festive feels. She wished her fans a happy Dussehra too.

Disha's caption reads: “Time to embrace the beauty of festive season with my @calvinklein Swiss watch. Wishing you all a very auspicious #Dussehra2019 #MYCALVINS”

She is a fitness freak and keeps sharing her inspiring posts on social media.

This year, Disha is busy with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Disha PataniDussehraCalvin Kleindisha patani picsDisha Patani photos
Next
Story

World Mental Health Week: Tackling it early prevents depression, says Aamir Khan

Must Watch

PT4M16S

5W1H: New Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express flagged off