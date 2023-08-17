New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has won the audience's hearts with her films and dance numbers and she has now stepped into the director’s shoes for her music video titled “Kyun Karu Fikar,”. Disha is showcasing her multifaceted talents while she directs the project and while also stars in the music video herself.

The captivating poster has already been released along with the teaser which was dropped today to build the anticipation for the song, creating excitement among fans. The music video is said to release on 21st August. We saw disha looking smoking hot in the teaser and we couldn’t take our eyes away from her. along with that the teaser was giving us international pop and KPop vibes and we are all here for it!

Disha was seen sporting various different looks throughout the teaser, she was also seen enjoying herself by the beach and posing inside a car!

Launching the teaser of her debut music video, Disha took to social media and captioned it saying, "Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known? Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel "

Fans are also extremely excited about the actress's upcoming project and have flooded the comment sections with love!

One fan wrote,“You're just not an actress D you're multi gurl so proud of you D and one thing More I'm so proud of myself too bez I'm blessed to being your fan love uhhh @dishapatani go so headdd good wishes and blessings with uhhh my lovely D”

Another said,“You can ignore bollywood but you can not ignore Disha Patani” With one saying, “Looks very fun and breezy, can't wait! ”

A fan said, “@dishapatani wow ... Such a well directed teaser ..I think the director of this song might be a really beautiful girl”. A fan also added, “All your outfits looking veryyyy hotttt Dishuu”.

Disha's music video launch is scheduled for August 21, 2023.

On her professional front, apart from this directorial venture, Disha Patani will be seen in two pan-Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva. Additionally, she is part of the Hindi movie Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra.