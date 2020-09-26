Disha Patani's jaw-dropping 60 kgs deadlift video on Instagram goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani celebrated her social media might in a unique way. She recently hit a 40 million followers mark on Instagram - where she is extremely popular. And to share the news and thank her fan clubs, the tall and talented posted a video.

Disha Patani can be seen doing 60 kgs deadlifts in the video and that has got the fans hooked. She captioned it: 40 million got me like 60kg 10 reps thank you my lovely fc’s for all the support and love, i’m nothing without you all

The actress is an avid social media user and is a fitness freak. So, she shares work-out videos quite often but this one broke the internet with over 3,509,190 views on Instagram so far.

Interestingly, a few days back, rumoured boyfriend and close friend Tiger Shroff posted a video lifting a whopping 220 kilos of weight.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.