Disha Patani's jaw-dropping butterfly kick sends internet into a meltdown, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The tall and talented Disha Patani is known for her fitness as much she is known for her super svelte hourglass figure. The stunner of an actress, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared a jaw-dropping video of hers acing the butterfly kick.

Disha does a clean butterfly kick and internet cannot keep calm. Watch it here:

The video has garnered over 1,668,056 views in just one hour flat. Imagine how much fans adore her?

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.