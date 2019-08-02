Disha Patani's jaw-dropping front flip video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: The young and happening B-Town stunner Disha Patani is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her inspiring videos and gym pictures which gives fitness goals to fans.

In her recent post, Disha shared a breathtaking video of her finally acing the front flip. She performed it under the supervision of her trainer.

In the caption, 'Baaghi 2' actress wrote: “Finally landed my first front flip! Didnt attempt a front tuck because of fear post my knee injury...happy i overcame my fear."

Isn't it simply amazing? The video has garnered as many as 859, 082 views on Instagram as of now.

Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too is majorly into keeping fit and fab. She regularly works out and that explains her hourglass figure.

Both Tiger and Disha are often clicked together in and around the city but never have they confirmed their relationship status in public. The two maintain that they are 'good friends'.

Last year, they shared screen space together in 'Baaghi 2' and the film did wonders at the Box Office. Fans love to see them together and their on-screen pairing is a big hit.

On the work front, Disha had a cameo role in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film released on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Next, she will be seen in 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which will release in 2020.