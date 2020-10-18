Disha Patani's jaw-dropping mirror selfie is breaking the internet and how!

New Delhi: It's just another day and another picture of actress Disha Patani breaking the internet. This time, Disha shared a mirror selfie flaunting her well-toned washboard abs. Disha sports a casual attire as she takes the photo and shared it with a butterfly emoji. Within minutes of sharing it, Disha's selfie made her fans go gaga over her fit and bold look.

Here's Disha Patani's mirror selfie for you!

Disha's stunning photos always burn up the internet. The B-Town beauty is a social media queen and often makes the spotlight follow her.

Just recently, she trended a great deal for her oomph-loaded picture in a yellow monokini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up a song shoot for her forthcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with Salman Khan. The team returned to work last weekend. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.