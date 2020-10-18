हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's jaw-dropping mirror selfie is breaking the internet and how!

Within minutes of sharing it, Disha Patani's selfie made her fans go gaga over her fit and bold look.

Disha Patani&#039;s jaw-dropping mirror selfie is breaking the internet and how!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: It's just another day and another picture of actress Disha Patani breaking the internet. This time, Disha shared a mirror selfie flaunting her well-toned washboard abs. Disha sports a casual attire as she takes the photo and shared it with a butterfly emoji. Within minutes of sharing it, Disha's selfie made her fans go gaga over her fit and bold look.

Here's Disha Patani's mirror selfie for you!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha's stunning photos always burn up the internet. The B-Town beauty is a social media queen and often makes the spotlight follow her. 

Just recently, she trended a great deal for her oomph-loaded picture in a yellow monokini. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up a song shoot for her forthcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with Salman Khan. The team returned to work last weekend. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani mirror selfie
Next
Story

Navratri 2020: Ankita Lokhande dresses up as Maharashtrian bride and makes the internet go wow over her looks
  • 74,94,551Confirmed
  • 1,14,031Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: FIR on 'Ranaut Sisters'