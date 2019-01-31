हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's just 'another walk picture' will make you fall in love!

Disha looks simple yet stunning in a turtleneck sweater and jeans. 

Disha Patani&#039;s just &#039;another walk picture&#039; will make you fall in love!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her pics and videos are often in limelight. Be it posing in a traditional outfit or raising the mercury in beachwear, Disha's posts go viral in no time. The actress shared yet another pic on social media app Instagram and fans have started going gaga over it.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Captioned as 'another walk picture', Disha looks simple yet stunning in a turtleneck sweater and jeans. She completes her look with a white sling bag and shoes. The picture has garnered over a million likes in just three hours.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid. 

The actress's personal life is also in the limelight as she is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff and is often spotted with him. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation.

Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.

Disha Patanidisha patani picsTiger ShroffBharatSalman KhanKatrina Kaif
