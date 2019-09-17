Disha Patani's latest Instagram pictures feature different moods of the actress

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, looked uber stylish in her latest Instagram pictures. The actress shared her many moods on the photo-sharing app.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Disha can be seen posing in a white tank top paired with pastel green jacket and matching pants with black pointed boots. She tied her hair in a ponytail and flaunted asymmetrical danglers to complete her look.

Check out her pictures:

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri directorial Malang. The film also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

The actress was last seen as a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's Bharat, which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zaffar. The film starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role.