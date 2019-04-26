close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's latest pic will instantly remind you of a Barbie—See inside

The ravishing beauty took to her social media handle and shared a picture thanking her fans.

Disha Patani&#039;s latest pic will instantly remind you of a Barbie—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani has an ocean of fan following and is an equally popular face on social media. She enjoys a 19.8 million follower list on Instagram. The ravishing beauty took to her social media handle and shared a picture thanking her fans.

And we can't help but find her looking exactly like a Barbie. Disha is donning a curly hairdo, wearing a pink crop top and a pastel shade pleated skirt. She looks strikingly similar to a Barbie. Check out her picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie) on

The picture has been liked by over 1, 054, 629 people so far. She is the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein and can be seen in CK collection.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is set to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. The trailer has been unveiled by the makers today and it screams 'blockbuster'.

Disha is a fitness freak and much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is seen pumping up the iron at the gym. She works out regularly to get those washboard abs. Well, the fitness enthusiast sure can inspire a bunch of people who want to shed those extra kilos.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Disha PataniBarbieBarbie dolldisha patani picsDisha Patani photosBharatSalman Khan
Next
Story

Salman Khan announces 'Dabangg 3' release date—Check inside

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Watch: Top 10 news of Lok Sabha elections 2019