Disha Patani's latest pic will instantly remind you of a Barbie—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani has an ocean of fan following and is an equally popular face on social media. She enjoys a 19.8 million follower list on Instagram. The ravishing beauty took to her social media handle and shared a picture thanking her fans.

And we can't help but find her looking exactly like a Barbie. Disha is donning a curly hairdo, wearing a pink crop top and a pastel shade pleated skirt. She looks strikingly similar to a Barbie. Check out her picture:

The picture has been liked by over 1, 054, 629 people so far. She is the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein and can be seen in CK collection.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is set to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. The trailer has been unveiled by the makers today and it screams 'blockbuster'.

Disha is a fitness freak and much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is seen pumping up the iron at the gym. She works out regularly to get those washboard abs. Well, the fitness enthusiast sure can inspire a bunch of people who want to shed those extra kilos.