Disha Patani's latest selfie wins hearts on internet — Take a look

New Delhi: Bollywood star Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses on social media. She is an avid social media user and her pictures and videos go viral in no time. An she is a pro at keeping her Insta game a level higher than her contemporaries. The gorgeous generation next star in her recent Instagram post can be seen acing her selfie game and how!

Her latest picture shows her posing for a beautiful selfie. The 'Baaghi 2' actress is looking stunning in a white embroidered top with white and yellow flowers on the straps. She accessorised the outfit with golden hoops and leaving her tresses free. Needless to mention it but the picture will make her fans go weak in their knees.

Take a look:

Often termed as a youth sensation, Disha is quite active on the social media app and her posts set the temperature soaring. She is a fitness enthusiast and is an inspiration to many.

Disha made a smashing debut in 'MS. Dhoni' biopic opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and ever since, there has been no looking back for the young and happening rising star.

Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', which turned out to be a blockbuster. The actress played the role of a trapeze artist named Radha in the film. And even though the part was small, she managed to hog the limelight in popular track 'Slow Motion' where she appeared alongside Salman Khan.

She will next be seen in 'Malang' alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.