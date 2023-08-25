New Delhi: Disha Patani has finally unveiled her directorial prowess with the vibrant song 'Kyun Karu Fikar' which clearly is the newest girl anthem of the year. The music video that was recently dropped has gotten fans excited and fans have found themselves caught in an irresistible whirlwind of excitement to see this new side of the actress. Disha, known for her acting and dancing skills, shown her talents from behind the camera, and the anticipation is palpable.

The music video itself exudes a promise of grandeur, standing tall on international-level standards. Disha's transition from in front of the camera to behind it has been met with awe, and rightfully so. The artistry behind each frame and the meticulous attention to detail are reminiscent of a seasoned director's work. As the song's lyrics echo the sentiment of wanting to embrace carefree living, Disha seems to be doing just that in her directorial debut, fearlessly embracing a new challenge.

While the song's message of letting go resonates with listeners, it's hard to ignore the fact that Disha Patani herself looks nothing short of scorching in the music video. Her magnetic presence and undeniable charisma are on full display, and it's evident that she's poured her heart and soul into every aspect of this project. With every sultry glance and every graceful move, Disha proves that she's not just a star but a force to be reckoned with.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in 'Yodha' opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has 'Kanguva' and 'Suriya 42' in the pipeline.