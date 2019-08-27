close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's perfect somersaults

Budding Bollywood star Disha Patani is a fitness freak, we all know that. Disha's obsession for fitness is only too well known -- in fact the actress is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look.

Disha Patani&#039;s perfect somersaults

Mumbai: Budding Bollywood star Disha Patani is a fitness freak, we all know that. Disha's obsession for fitness is only too well known -- in fact the actress is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look.

To motivate and inspire fans, Disha regularly posts videos and pictures on social media so that they take to working out. 

She has now posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen performing perfect somersaults with the help of a trainer. You cannot but help marvel at Disha's agility and sense of balance watching the video, as she makes a perfect landing.

Sometime back, it was reported that Disha prefers to work out twice a day. Kickboxing and dancing are other ways through which she stays fit, apart from working out and lifting weights.

Tags:
Disha Patanibaaghi actressTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Gaurav Gera looking for a negative role

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Chidambaram's CBI remand extended for four more days, will remain in custody till August 30