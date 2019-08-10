Disha Patani's sensuous selfie will make your eyes pop out—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner and often steals the show owing to her glamorous looks. She is blessed with delicate features, perfectly toned figure and a million dollar smile. So naturally, whenever she posts a picture or video on social media, it captures the netizens' attention.

Disha is super active on social media app Instagram and keeps her fanbase updated with deets from her life. The actress is in Udaipur, Rajasthan currently and has been sharing videos on Instagram stories from the same.

On Friday, Disha took to Instagram stories and posted a sensuous selfie that will make your eyes pop out. She struck a pose with her wavy hair and pouty lips.

Before the picture disappears, we took a screenshot of the same.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Malang', along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will release in February 2020.

Coming to her personal life, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Although the two maintain the 'best friends' stand, their pictures and frequent dinner dates speak volumes!