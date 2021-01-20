हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's smouldering bikini blast on Instagram is too hot to handle!

Although rumour mills are rife that actress Disha Patani and handsome hunk Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status and never really talked about it in public. The fitness enthusiasts and 'very good friends' have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Disha Patani&#039;s smouldering bikini blast on Instagram is too hot to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Disha Patani's social media game is on point. She has a massive 41.5 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains her popularity on social platforms. The gorgeous B-Towner dropped a bomb of a beachy throwback picture in a bikini and none can keep calm!

Disha Patani sizzled in a turquoise coloured bikini, showing off her svelte body. Take a look here: 

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Recently, she grooved to Tiger Shroff's new single Casanova and it went viral on the internet.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.

 

