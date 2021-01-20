Disha Patani's smouldering bikini blast on Instagram is too hot to handle!

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Disha Patani's social media game is on point. She has a massive 41.5 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains her popularity on social platforms. The gorgeous B-Towner dropped a bomb of a beachy throwback picture in a bikini and none can keep calm!

Disha Patani sizzled in a turquoise coloured bikini, showing off her svelte body. Take a look here:

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

Recently, she grooved to Tiger Shroff's new single Casanova and it went viral on the internet.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.