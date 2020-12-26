हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's smouldering pics in a black bodycon dress will leave you smitten!

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

Disha Patani&#039;s smouldering pics in a black bodycon dress will leave you smitten!

New Delhi: B-Towner Disha Patani is a fitness freak and that explains her hourglass figure. The social media sensation dropped two of her enchanting looks from Christmas and we must say she looks lit. 

Dressed in a black bodycon dress, Disha Patani wrote: Merry Christmas

The stunner enjoys over 41.2 million users on Instagram alone and often her posts break the internet. Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.

 

