Disha Patani's sunkissed viral pics get a lit reaction from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff!

New Delhi: The generation next star Disha Patani is making sure she stays on top of her social media game. The stunner enjoys over 40.6 million users on Instagram alone and often her posts break the internet.

Her bunch of pictures on the social networking site created a flutter online and more so after rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff dropped a 'lit' comment. Take a look here:

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.