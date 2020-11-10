हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's sunkissed viral pics get a lit reaction from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff!

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Disha Patani&#039;s sunkissed viral pics get a lit reaction from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation next star Disha Patani is making sure she stays on top of her social media game. The stunner enjoys over 40.6 million users on Instagram alone and often her posts break the internet. 

Her bunch of pictures on the social networking site created a flutter online and more so after rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff dropped a 'lit' comment. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha shares her workout passion with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

 

