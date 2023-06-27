Disha Patani's Unseen First Ever Audition Video Goes Viral, Actress Looks Unrecognisable As A 19 Year-Old - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood sensation Disha Patani has managed to make her own spot in the movie industry - thanks to her glam image and massive fan following. The actress who made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in the lead, is now a known celebrity with around 58 Million followers on Instagram alone.

DISHA PATANI'S FIRST AUDITION VIDEO

Recently, Disha Patani's first-ever audition video resurfaced on many social media platforms, where the actress looks unrecognisable. She can be seen holding a whiteboard in her hands with her personal details written over it. It shows her age at that time (19) and height (5’8.5). Disha posed for her side and front profiles before she starts the audition.

Many people commented on the post shared on social media. One user wrote: Height ki wjh se toh chali h madam while another person said: What a comeback with upgraded plastic quality. Disha can be seen wearing a white vest with denim shorts paired with green gladiators. Her smile with confidence says it all.

DISHA PATANI UPCOMING FILMS

The actress has come a long way in all these years. After starring in movies like Baaghi, Radhe, Malang is all set to entertain her fans in 'Project K', 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and an upcoming film Superstar Surya.

The hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practising tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion towards fitness and work is unmatchable.